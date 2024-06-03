Ardshinbank and HSBC Bank Armenia customers can benefit from an expanded ATM network.

We inform that starting 01 June 2024, Ardshinbank’s cardholders can withdraw cash from HSBC Bank Armenia ATMs under the same terms as from Ardshinbank’s ATMs.
As well as HSBC Bank Armenia’s cardholders can withdraw cash from Ardshinbank ATMs under the same terms as from HSBC Bank Armenia’s ATMs.
To get acquainted with the ATM network of Ardshinbank and HSBC Bank Armenia, please follow below links:
https://ardshinbank.am/Information/branch-atm?lang=en
https://www.hsbc.am/en-am/branch-finder/
Banks are regulated by the Central Bank of the Republic of Armenia.