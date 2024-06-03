News
Ardshinbank and HSBC Bank Armenia customers can benefit from an expanded ATM network.
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

We inform that starting 01 June 2024, Ardshinbank’s cardholders can withdraw cash from HSBC Bank Armenia ATMs under the same terms as from Ardshinbank’s ATMs.

As well as HSBC Bank Armenia’s cardholders can withdraw cash from Ardshinbank ATMs under the same terms as from HSBC Bank Armenia’s ATMs.

To get acquainted with the ATM network of Ardshinbank and HSBC Bank Armenia, please follow below links:

https://ardshinbank.am/Information/branch-atm?lang=en

https://www.hsbc.am/en-am/branch-finder/

Banks are regulated by the Central Bank of the Republic of Armenia.

 

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
