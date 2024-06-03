News
IAEA chief wants to continue talks with Iran to find diplomatic solution to nuclear program issue
IAEA chief wants to continue talks with Iran to find diplomatic solution to nuclear program issue
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano Grossi, would like to continue negotiations with Iran, after the latter’s snap presidential elections, in order to find a diplomatic solution to the Iranian nuclear program issue.

"My team had gone to Iran for technical negotiations when the disaster [of the Iranian president's helicopter] happened. After an understandable period of mourning, I hope that these negotiations will continue. I hope that after the elections it will become clear who will stand at the helm [of Iran]. Despite all the difficulties, I still want a diplomatic solution. If I were to exclude that option, the only way out would be military, and I will not go for that. However, the uncertainty can turn into something serious if it is not eliminated," Grossi emphasized in an interview with Der Standard newspaper.

The IAEA chief added that "from a technical point of view," Iran can produce uranium for weapons, and has admitted that "the new [Iranian] centrifuges are far more efficient and powerful than those that were found under the old agreements." According to Grossi, the IEA delegation "would like to discuss" this matter with the Iranian side.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
