PM Modi's coalition wins majority of seats in India parliament

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (Indian People's Party), has won more than half of the seats in the lower house of the Parliament of India after the elections. This is evidenced by the official results of the vote count, publicized by NDTV, when information comes from the constituencies.
According to the data released after more than 85% of the votes were counted, Modi's coalition won 276 seats in the 543-seat lower house of parliament.
The opposition coalition I.N.D.I.A. (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance), which comprises 28 parties, received 205 seats.
Now Modi will be able to assume the post of Prime Minister of India for the third time in a row.