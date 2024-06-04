Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, supporters going to meeting with ‘very important person’

The supporters of Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, leader of the Tavush for the Homeland movement of Armenia, have gathered again at the courtyard of Saint Anna Church in downtown Yerevan Tuesday morning.
Archbishop Galstanyan on Monday had said as follows at the courtyard of this church: "Tomorrow at 10:30, I will be in the courtyard of Saint Anna Church. I will go to a meeting with a very important person. I am not saying with whom I will meet because I said yesterday, we saw how the Investigative Committee was besieged (…).
Besides, we have a big surprise on Friday. We will have our event here, then we have to go somewhere together. I will tell about the rest of the actions after the big rally on the 9th of the month. We will continue the processes to reach the main destination."
The protests and civil disobedience actions by the Tavush for the Homeland movement, led by Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, had started in Armenia after it became known on April 19 that Armenia and Azerbaijan had agreed to start border delimitation at Tavush Province of Armenia. Leading a respective march of protest from Tavush to Yerevan on May 9, Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, then Primate of the Diocese of Tavush of the Armenian Apostolic Church, called on PM Nikol Pashinyan to resign.