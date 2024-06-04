Archbishop Galstanyan: Among former presidents, I have met only with Serzh Sargsyan

Among the former presidents, I have met only with Serzh Sargsyan. Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, leader of the Tavush for the Homeland movement of Armenia, told reporters this on Tuesday.
"I haven't met with the others because there was no occasion; they didn't want to meet either," added Galstanyan.
He called on the people who share the views of the aforementioned movement to join them—also on the street.
The movement participants, led by Archbishop Galstanyan, have marched to the Office of the Human Rights Defender (ombudsperson) of Armenia today.
At the moment, they are outside the building of this office.
The protests and civil disobedience actions by the Tavush for the Homeland movement, led by Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, had started in Armenia after it became known on April 19 that Armenia and Azerbaijan had agreed to start border delimitation at Tavush Province of Armenia. Leading a respective march of protest from Tavush to Yerevan on May 9, Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, then Primate of the Diocese of Tavush of the Armenian Apostolic Church, called on PM Nikol Pashinyan to resign.