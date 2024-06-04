Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan: Tomorrow we will leave for Vardenis town, we have rally at 6pm in Sotk village

Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, leader of the Tavush for the Homeland movement of Armenia, announced—at the courtyard of Saint Anna Church in downtown Yerevan—Tuesday that they will head to Vardenis town in Gegharkunik Province Wednesday.
"We have a rally in Sotk [village of Gegharkunik Province] at 6 o'clock [in the evening]. I want it to be in Sotk because the prominent place of the border [with Azerbaijan] is there," added Archbishop Galstanyan.
He noted that they will be in Syunik Province as well soon, but he did not specify when.
"We still need to resolve the issue of going to Syunik in terms of time, as I have a very important function to perform here in Yerevan, it is very, very important, it is probably one of the most important in this whole process," said Galstanyan.
The protests and civil disobedience actions by the Tavush for the Homeland movement, led by Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, had started in Armenia after it became known on April 19 that Armenia and Azerbaijan had agreed to start border delimitation at Tavush Province of Armenia. Leading a respective march of protest from Tavush to Yerevan on May 9, Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, then Primate of the Diocese of Tavush of the Armenian Apostolic Church, called on PM Nikol Pashinyan to resign.