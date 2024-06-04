Finance ministry: Armenia received many grants from EU in 2023

In 2023, Armenia received many grants, with a total amount of 10 billion 186 million drams, from the European Union (EU). Deputy Minister of Finance Vahan Sirunyan stated this during the debates on the performance report of the 2023 state budget of Armenia at the joint meeting of the Standing Committees on Foreign Relations and on Financial-Credit and Budgetary Affairs of the National Assembly Tuesday.
According to him, these funds were provided to Armenia both by individual EU member states and some organizations.
"Out of them, targeted grants made 6 billion 421 million drams, and unofficial ones—3 billion 765 million drams," added Sirunyan.
Thus, as the aforesaid Armenian government official noted, the official grants received from the EU last year made up about 77.7 percent.