News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
June 05
USD
387.34
EUR
420.92
RUB
4.36
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
June 05
ՀայEngРус
USD
387.34
EUR
420.92
RUB
4.36
Show news feed
Finance ministry: Armenia received many grants from EU in 2023
Finance ministry: Armenia received many grants from EU in 2023
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

In 2023, Armenia received many grants, with a total amount of 10 billion 186 million drams, from the European Union (EU). Deputy Minister of Finance Vahan Sirunyan stated this during the debates on the performance report of the 2023 state budget of Armenia at the joint meeting of the Standing Committees on Foreign Relations and on Financial-Credit and Budgetary Affairs of the National Assembly Tuesday.

According to him, these funds were provided to Armenia both by individual EU member states and some organizations.

"Out of them, targeted grants made 6 billion 421 million drams, and unofficial ones—3 billion 765 million drams," added Sirunyan.

Thus, as the aforesaid Armenian government official noted, the official grants received from the EU last year made up about 77.7 percent.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Deputy FM: There will be positive changes for Armenia citizens regarding liberalization of visa regime with EU
"I believe that we will have positive news in this regard in the very near future," Paruyr Hovhannisyan added…
 Pashinyan underscores Armenia-EU cooperation development, expansion
The Armenian PM received Michael Siebert, the Managing Director for Russia, Eastern Partnership, Central Asia, Regional Cooperation, and the OSCE at the European External Action Service…
 Mirzoyan: Armenia works a lot with EU
And thanks to that, the two parties are trying to develop a new package, the FM noted…
 FM: It seems there is no major attack, invasion of Armenia sovereign territory since EU monitoring mission deployment
"The situation, the trap in which Armenia has found itself, is a trap that you, or others with your help, have set that trap for decades," said Mirzoyan, addressing the parliamentary opposition…
 EU monitoring mission in Armenia welcomes Netherlands Police delegation, in Yeghegnadzor
“Good discussions on EUMA’s mandate and activities on the ground,” the mission noted…
 Armenia is asking for flood relief from EU
The government has requested the EU Commission to activate the EU Civil Protection Mechanism…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos