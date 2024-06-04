News
Ministry of Economy: Armenian cognac will be called “Armenian brandy”
Ministry of Economy: Armenian cognac will be called “Armenian brandy”
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Armenian cognac will be called “Armenian brandy.” Armenian Economy Minister Gevorg Papoyan said in the National Assembly at the joint session of the parliamentary standing committees during the discussion of the report on the implementation of the state budget for 2023 on June 4, answering the deputies' questions.

“Armenia, in the process of rebranding its cognac, considers it a key factor that "Armenian brandy" be registered as a geographical indication. Thus, as a result of the work done with “BEKPO” company and the research initiated by them, the name “Armenian brandy” was proposed as a preferred option for Armenian brandy,” Papoyan said.

As the Minister noted, this was also announced to the European partners. Moreover, as early as October 17, 2023. “The new name will allow us to promote, advertise, export, and ensure the implementation of mechanisms of clear quality control, as well as the production of cognac. In this respect, there is also support from the EU in the amount of 2.9 million euros. The money will be paid within 2 years", - added the representative of the Government.
