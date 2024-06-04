News
Wednesday
June 05
USD
387.34
EUR
420.92
RUB
4.36
News
Deputy FM: There will be positive changes for Armenia citizens regarding liberalization of visa regime with EU
Deputy FM: There will be positive changes for Armenia citizens regarding liberalization of visa regime with EU
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

There will be positive changes for Armenian citizens regarding the liberalization of the visa regime with the European Union (EU). Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Paruyr Hovhannisyan stated this during the debates on the performance report of the 2023 state budget of Armenia at the joint meeting of the Standing Committees on Foreign Relations and on Financial-Credit and Budgetary Affairs of the National Assembly Tuesday.

According to Hovhannisyan, the scope of Armenia’s legal agreements with the EU is expanding.

"Of course, special attention is paid to the start of the dialogue between Armenia and the European Union on the liberalization of the visa regime. I believe that we will have positive news in this regard in the very near future," added the deputy FM.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
