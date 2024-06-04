Armenia MFA is working on acquisition of new embassy buildings in Paris and Tehran, deputy FM says

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia is working on the acquisition of new buildings for its embassies in Paris and Tehran. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Paruyr Hovhannisyan stated this during the debates on the performance report of the 2023 state budget of Armenia at the joint meeting of the Standing Committees on Foreign Relations and on Financial-Credit and Budgetary Affairs of the National Assembly Tuesday. According to him, the MFA of Armenia continues to work towards acquiring new buildings for its embassies.
"For example, a new building was bought for our embassy in the United Kingdom last year. Indeed, the conditions [of the former embassy building] were pitiful. They were not only unfit for work, but also for holding any meeting," assured Hovhannisyan.
The deputy FM added that a new building of the Armenian embassy was opened in Uruguay this year. Armenia's close friendly relations with Uruguay, as well as the activeness and importance of the Armenian community in Uruguay, were taken into account in this regard, Hovhannisyan said.