Father Yesayi Artenyan: Statements of Armenia PM, his chief of staff are completely fictitious
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The statements made by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his Chief of Staff Arayik Harutyunyan to justify the police's reprehensible behavior towards the Catholicos of All Armenians and the clergymen at Sardarapat Memorial have nothing to do with reality and are completely fictitious, Father Yesayi Artenyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

"The illegal actions that took place, which were universally condemned as a dishonorable phenomenon, in the end not only condemn our country and strike a blow to its standing, but also bring about new contradictions in the life of our people," added Father Artenyan.

On May 28, police officers had obstructed the Catholicos of All Armenians from entering Sardarapat Memorial on the occasion of Republic Day.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
