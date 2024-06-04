Finland president: Armenia PM and I discussed regional dynamics in South Caucasus

Finnish President Alexander Stubb commented on his telephone conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
“Had a good discussion with Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan. We discussed, among other things, regional dynamics in South Caucasus, Finland's forthcoming OSCE Chairmanship and our countries’ bilateral relations. We also exchanged views about the upcoming Summit on Peace in Ukraine in Switzerland,” the Finnish president wrote on X—formerly Twitter.
