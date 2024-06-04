The European Union (EU) monitoring mission is engaged in Armenia in gathering intelligence against Russia, Iran and Azerbaijan, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told TASS.
“Many of the risks Armenia faces today could be bought if in 2022 Yerevan agreed to the proposal to implement through the CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization) complex of measures to stabilize the situation on the border with Azerbaijan,” the deputy minister noted. - “Unfortunately, the Armenian leadership preferred to invite the European Union mission, which does not protect the borders of the state, but collects intelligence against Azerbaijan, Iran, and Russia under the guise of ‘monitoring’.”
As Galuzin emphasized, in the case of the CSTO, “we were talking about serious initiatives, including military-technical assistance, sending a monitoring mission, assistance in the training of border troops.