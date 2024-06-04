Iran is “on the ground” participating in the implementation of the “Crossroads of Peace” project. Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan stated this in the National Assembly at the joint session of the parliamentary standing committees during the discussion of the report on the implementation of the state budget for 2023 on June 4.



He does not see and does not imagine any step backward in Armenia-Iran relations. Especially if we take into account the nature of these relations and the interests that both countries have in the South Caucasus region. “I cannot even imagine any step backward. Moreover, regardless of the composition of the governments in Armenia or Iran in this or that period,” Kostanyan assured.



According to the deputy minister, Yerevan and Tehran are jointly implementing a number of major economic and infrastructure projects. “The Islamic Republic of Iran was one of the first to welcome the Crossroads of Peace project, and today they are involved in the implementation of the Crossroads of Peace on the ground. We are talking about the 32-kilometer section of the Agarak-Kajaran road, which is being built by Iranian companies,” the deputy foreign minister said.



Meghri checkpoint, according to him, is also being modernized by an Iranian company. Iranian companies are also actively participating in tenders for the construction of roads, which are approved by the Armenian government.