Show news feed
Azerbaijan FM confirms receiving Armenia’s new proposals for peace treaty
Azerbaijan FM confirms receiving Armenia’s new proposals for peace treaty
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

A few days ago, we received a new project from Armenia, Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint briefing with his Hungarian counterpart, APA reports.

Bayramov said that there is a decrease in the number of open issues on the draft agreement.

"Positive development is being observed in several paragraphs. In other words, we are observing positive dynamics here," Bayramov noted.

“Among other elements of the normalization process, is the delimitation and demarcation of a part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border,” he added.

“We exchanged views on the positive effects of the liberation of 4 occupied Azerbaijani villages on the process between the parties as a result,” the Azerbaijani FM stated.

Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan is committed to the peace process: “We are ready to take the next necessary steps on our part.”
Հայերեն and Русский
