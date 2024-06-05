News
EU aid to Armenia is possible on condition of aid to Azerbaijan as well, Hungary FM says
EU aid to Armenia is possible on condition of aid to Azerbaijan as well, Hungary FM says
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The main issue that Hungary will work on as the Chair of the European Council will be the support of peace and cooperation initiatives between the states, said Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations of Hungary Peter Szijarto at the joint press briefing with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, APA reports.

Szijarto touched also upon the issue of the European Peace Facility’s €10-million aid to Armenia.

"We believe that the same amount of aid should be provided to Azerbaijan as well," the Hungarian FM said in this regard.

As we reported earlier, Hungary is blocking provision of €10-million aid to Armenia from EU European Peace Facility, on which a preliminary agreement was reached in the EU.
