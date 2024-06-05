Russian border guards have left Armenia’s Nerkin Hand village, Syunik Province governor says

The Russian border guards have left Nerkin Hand village of Armenia’s Syunik Province, Syunik governor Robert Ghukasyan told reporters.
"They have left from where they were stationed after the 44-day war [in 2020], they have left from Nerkin Hand as well; now there are no Russian border guards there," said Ghukasyan.
When asked whether there are places the Russian border guards have not left from, the governor said that he did not know for sure.
"Look, if there is a place where they were, 80 percent could leave, the others remain [there] until the next ones leave. I can't say for sure, but they have left Nerkin Hand," said Ghukasyan.
He added that nothing is happening in Syunik, except for the pulling out of the Russian border guards.