Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan holding rally in Armenia’s Sotk village

Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, leader of the Tavush for the Homeland movement of Armenia, along with his supporters, has arrived in Sotk village of Gegharkunik Province, where his rally has started.
Also, Archbishop Galstanyan had announced that he will visit Vanadzor city and Syunik Province as well, and will hold a big rally in capital Yerevan on Sunday.
The protests and civil disobedience actions by the Tavush for the Homeland movement, led by Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, had started in Armenia after it became known on April 19 that Armenia and Azerbaijan had agreed to start border delimitation at Tavush Province of Armenia. After holding subsequent demonstrations in Kirants village of Tavush Province for days, Archbishop Galstanyan had announced that he was going to march to Yerevan to demand the resignation of PM Nikol Pashinyan. Arriving in the Armenian capital on May 9, Galstanyan held a large rally demanding Pashinyan's resignation. And during the rally on May 26, the transitional government was announced, whose PM candidate is Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan.