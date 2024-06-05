Tourist visits to Armenia up by 40% in 2023 compared to 2022

The 2023 activity report of the Tourism Committee of Armenia was discussed at the Ministry of Economy—and under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. It was noted that the budget of this committee was 7.5 billion drams in 2023, but it will be 13.2 billion drams in 2024.
It was also noted that the total number of tourist visits to Armenia recorded an exceptional increase in 2023, totaling 2,316,666 visits, and registering a 40% increase compared to 2022. It was noted that during the previous year, the most tourists to Armenia came from Russia, Georgia, Iran, US, Germany, France, Ukraine, China, and Belarus.
PM Pashinyan said that, according to statistics, certain changes in the structure of tourism in Armenia have been recorded this year. For example, the number of tourists arriving from Russia has decreased compared to last year, but there is a certain increase from other countries.
An increase was recorded especially among tourists arriving from France, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates.
According to the World Tourism Barometer of the UN World Tourism Organization, Armenia placed seventh on the list of countries with the highest growth in tourist visits in January-September 2023.