Yerevan, 5 June, 2024 – Today, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Armenia, in partnership with the American University of Armenia (AUA), held the first National Dialogue on Tax Justice, Improved Compliance, and a Renewed Social Contract for the SDGs under the UNDP’s Tax for SDGs initiative, funded by the Governments of Norway and Finland.

The participants of the high-level event shared diverse perspectives and valuable insights, fostering constructive and meaningful discussions on taxation for a sustainable future and a renewed social contract. They stressed the essence of fair and effective tax collection for raising the revenue needed to deliver services to citizens.

Rustam Badasyan, State Revenue Committee of the Republic of Armenia and Natia Natsvlishvili, UNDP Resident Representative in Armenia, gave opening remarks at the event that brought together representatives of the Government of Armenia, the Parliament, civil society organizations, development agencies, the private sector, and media.

In his opening speech, the Chairman of the RA State Revenue Committee, Rustam Badasyan, referred to the role of the tax system in the context of Sustainable Development Goals. He particularly emphasized the substantial support provided to improve tax administration within the framework of the UNDP Tax for SDGs initiative.

The Chairman of the SRC referred to the policy of the RA government, which has long aimed at establishing a fair taxation system in RA, and noted that despite existing obstacles, the SRC has achieved significant results through the creation of electronic platforms and the use of digital and analytical tools.

In her opening remarks, Natia Natsvlishvili, UNDP Resident Representative in Armenia, emphasized the power of tax collection as a tool for redistributing wealth within society, reducing poverty and inequality, and ultimately building government accountability to its citizens. She also underscored the crucial role of taxation in achieving development and social justice. “Together with the societal commitment, these are key driving forces to advance the UN 2030 Agenda for sustainable development”, she said.

In establishing a fair tax system, cooperation with the state and society, as well as individual consulting companies and financial institutions, was also important. It was noted that effective tax administration can only be achieved through such a social alliance.

The National Dialogue fosters consensus on necessary policy and administrative changes to support and enhance sustainable growth in the country, promotes inclusive and equitable change, and builds social commitments.

Vache Gabrielyan, Dean of Manoogian Simone College of Business and Economics, AUA, moderated the panel on the importance of tax justice in creating a fairer and more equitable society. The panel featured speakers from the Ministry of Finance, the Parliament, and the private sector, who engaged in an insightful discussion about the tax justice policy framework, key challenges in the current tax architecture, and the necessary changes to enhance tax justice and renew the social contract.

The second panel, moderated by Suren Poghosyan, SDG Finance Advisor, Europe and CIS, UNDP Sustainable Finance Hub, as part of UNDP’s global effort to accelerate financing for the SDGs, focused on reshaping the current tax system to improve tax compliance. The session engaged tax administrators and experts working within the Tax for SDGs initiative in Armenia, highlighting milestones for achieving a fair and efficient tax system.