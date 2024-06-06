News
Thursday
June 06
Armenia PM: Russia carrying out large-scale work for railway restoration after floods
Armenia PM: Russia carrying out large-scale work for railway restoration after floods
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Society, Incidents


Russian partners are carrying out a large-scale work to restore Armenia’s railway after the floods. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced this at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the Armenian government.

"I understand that our Russian partners are doing quite extensive work to restore the full operation of the railway," said Pashinyan

According to the PM, the Armenian government is actively working with international partners toward building new bridges in the flood-ravaged areas, and there is hope that they will assist in this regard.

"At the first phase, we [i.e. Armenia] objectively did not need international assistance, even for cleaning, search and rescue operations. But now, we need real assistance in the matter of restoration and compensation of people's losses," Pashinyan added, in part.

Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan also noted that some international partners have a tangible interest in contributing to the elimination of the aftermath of this natural disaster.

"We are waiting for clarification of needs, but several partners are really interested and willing [to assist]," said Mirzoyan.

Four people died and a huge devastation was caused due to flooding of Debed, Aghstev, and Tashir rivers in Lori and Tavush Provinces of Armenia after heavy rains on May 26.

A decision was made to declare the affected settlements of the aforesaid provinces a disaster zone and to allocate 300 million drams to their provincial halls for relief efforts.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
