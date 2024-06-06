Inter-party group on UFOs formed in Japan legislature

Japanese MPs have established an inter-party group that will be engaged in matters related to unidentified flying objects (UFOs), reports Yomiuri newspaper.
"There are many things in the world that we do not understand, but we will try to understand them. There are many tasks, and it is very important how we will fulfill them," said Yasukazu Hamada, chairman of this group, former minister of defense, during the first meeting of this group.
The inter-party group on UFOs comprises about 80 lawmakers from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and opposition parties. Young and highly respected politician Shinjiro Koizumi, the son of former prime minister Junichiro Koizumi, was appointed the secretary general of this group.
According to the initiators of this inter-party group, the objects observed over the skies of Japan may be samples of the newest weapons or unmanned reconnaissance devices of other countries. In that case, they are convinced, these objects pose a threat to Japan's security In addition, this group expects collaboration with the United States in matters related to UFOs.