Was there change in Tavush Province military positions? Armenia deputy defense minister does not give clear answer

The border guard troops are carrying service in that area; it is a monitoring zone of border guards. Deputy Minister of Defense Arman Sargsyan told this to reporters in the National Assembly of Armenia Friday, addressing the question of whether there was a change in military positions after the Armenia-Azerbaijan border delimitation in Tavush Province.
"In recent times, we have been working too openly, too transparently. In the past, they complained about the non-urgent delivery of information, but now that problem is also gone. All kinds of data are provided; the public is informed about it.
It is a place of service of border guards. There exists the Third Army Corps [of Armenia]. Naturally, they have their own tasks, the border guards—their own," said Sargsyan.