Was there change in Tavush Province military positions? Armenia deputy defense minister does not give clear answer
Was there change in Tavush Province military positions? Armenia deputy defense minister does not give clear answer
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


The border guard troops are carrying service in that area; it is a monitoring zone of border guards. Deputy Minister of Defense Arman Sargsyan told this to reporters in the National Assembly of Armenia Friday, addressing the question of whether there was a change in military positions after the Armenia-Azerbaijan border delimitation in Tavush Province.

"In recent times, we have been working too openly, too transparently. In the past, they complained about the non-urgent delivery of information, but now that problem is also gone. All kinds of data are provided; the public is informed about it.

It is a place of service of border guards. There exists the Third Army Corps [of Armenia]. Naturally, they have their own tasks, the border guards—their own," said Sargsyan.
