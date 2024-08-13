FBI investigates involvement of Iranian hackers in hacking computers of individuals associated with Trump, Harris

Mirzoyan: We are at a historic juncture with a real opportunity to make a right choice

Donald Tusk: Poland will seek to host Olympics in 2040 or 2044

US, Australia discussing joint production of hypersonic missiles, congressman says

Business Insider: Trump makes $300k from Bible sales

Croatia to reintroduce compulsory military service starting January 1

BMW to recall 1.36 mln cars in China due to airbag safety concerns

Turkey lawmakers beat each other in parliament

CSTO indicates how it will respond to Ukraine army incursion into Russia's Kursk Region

Yerevan to host Eurasian Economic Forum on 30 September-1 October

Zhoghovurd daily: Macron to visit Armenia on September 21

Putin to pay state visit to Azerbaijan on August 18-19

Mass poisoning of prisoners reported in Georgia prison

4.8-magnitude quake hits Jordan-Syria border

There is tension on Ukraine border, Belarus defense minister says

Ambassador: Russia sincerely values friendship with Armenia

Armenia deputy PM, Iran ambassador discuss key matters on agenda of bilateral relations

Education ministry on controversial wording in Armenian History textbook: ‘Annexation’ term will be changed

President: Armenia attaches great importance to consistent development of multi-sectoral cooperation with India

Russia envoy to Armenia calls to respect heroic ancestors’ history, memory

New York mayor, suspected of corrupt ties with Turkey and Azerbaijan, hit with new subpoenas

Thailand parliament elects ex-PM’s youngest daughter as new premier

Newspaper: Is Armenia ready to accept Azerbaijan's preconditions? MFA ‘did not respond’

Armenia MoD dismisses Azerbaijan statement on opening fire

Russia calls on Armenia authorities not to allow ‘obscene’ attempts to distort shared past

Wall Street Journal: Zelenskyy approved plan to disrupt Nord Stream, but later canceled at US request

Bloomberg: Germany suspects Russia in sabotage at 2 military bases

Thailand ex-leader’s daughter to be nominated new PM

Ukraine opens military commandant's office in territory it controls in Russia’s Kursk Region

Hundreds of thousands of women in India march overnight after brutal murder of young female doctor

More than 720 people evacuated in Russia’s Kursk Region in one day

Dollar continues losing ground in Armenia

About 1 million Puerto Rico homes left without power after Hurricane Ernesto

Harris campaign hires Afghan American woman to work with Muslim, Arab voters

Record number of candidates to run in Sri Lanka presidential election

Iran Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps military advisor killed in Syria

Georgia-Azerbaijan joint company to manage section of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway

MFA: Armenia highly values enhancement of multiform cooperation with India

Armenia official on Brazil man’s death: If someone acted unprofessionally, he should definitely be held accountable

2 Germany airports temporarily suspend flights due to climate activists

Israeli hostages’ families hold rally in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem

Armenia to have Father's Day, it will be celebrated on June 17

Iran-linked hackers attacked Trump and Biden campaigns, Google says

RFE/RL: OSCE Minsk Group issue can be considered in context of signing peace treaty, Armenia MFA says

Axios: Trump speaks to Netanyahu about Gaza ceasefire deal, sources say

Ambassador of Iran announces signing of comprehensive strategic partnership treaty with Russia soon

Gurgen Arsenyan is appointed Armenia Ambassador to Russia

Azerbaijan Air Force conducts military exercises

Azerbaijan informs about earthquake in Caspian Sea

Ford no longer going to give up electric cars

Newspaper: Pro-Western forces to start signature campaign to put Armenia’s EU membership issue to referendum

Eurasian Economic Commission: Positive trade balance in services in Armenia decreased 19.1%

CSTO military exercises kick off in Russia, Armenia not participating

J.K. Rowling, Donald Trump, Elon Musk named in cyberbullying lawsuit filed by Algeria boxer Imane Khelif

2 fighter jets crash in France

Saudi Arabia company to build clean-hydrogen-powered skyscraper in Egypt

Armenia Central Bank to put into circulation silver coins dedicated to Charles Aznavour, Ervand Kochar

North Korea to open border for foreign tourists in December, tour operators say

US announces aim to 'turn the temperature down' in Middle East

Iran to not attend Gaza ceasefire talks

Biden's senior adviser holds talks with Lebanon parliament speaker

Dollar drops, euro rises in Armenia

New Zealand charity unknowingly distributes candies with potentially lethal dose of methamphetamine

India launches app that warns people of incoming herds of wild elephants

Thailand Constitutional Court removes PM from office

Artsakh ombudsman: Azerbaijan has destroyed Mokhrenes village of Karabakh

Russia limits gasoline exports until December 31

Armenia seismic service chief: 45% of Yerevan buildings are highly susceptible to earthquakes

4.2-magnitude quake hits southern Iran

Russia MFA spox: Moscow hopes UN request for access to Kursk Region is not performance

Gaza ceasefire deal could deter Iran from attacking Israel, says Biden

Newspaper: Armenia ambassador to Ukraine working illegally for 2 months now

Document signed with Russia on implementation of border control on Armenia’s Goris-Kapan motorway?

Biden comments for first time on Ukraine troops’ attack on Russia's Kursk Region

Mikayel Minasyan, former ambassador, remains one of mostly discussed and prominent figures in Armenia today

No tire tracks, UAV fragments found in burning reactor of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, IAEA experts say