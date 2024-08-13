News
Turkey confident that there will not be large-scale war in Middle East, US ambassador says
Turkey confident that there will not be large-scale war in Middle East, US ambassador says
Region:World News, Turkey, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Jeff Flake, the US Ambassador to Turkey, said that Ankara still believes that the tension between Israel, Iran, and the Lebanese Hezbollah movement will not escalate into a full-scale war, Reuters reported.

Turkey is doing everything possible to prevent a further escalation of tension, the American diplomat said about Washington's Turkish counterparts, adding that Turkey seems more confident than the US that there will be no further escalation of tension in the Middle East.

The US is asking all its allies who have anything to do with Iran, including Turkey, to convince Iran to de-escalate the tension, Flake said during a roundtable discussion with reporters in Istanbul.

Jeff Flake is concluding his diplomatic mission in Turkey.
