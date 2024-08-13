News
Deputy minister of economy: Only 49.5% of arable land in Armenia is cultivated
Deputy minister of economy: Only 49.5% of arable land in Armenia is cultivated
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Only 49.5 percent of Armenia's arable land is cultivated, and programs are being implemented in this regard, Deputy Minister of Economy Tatevik Sargsyan said at a press conference Tuesday.

She noted that state support programs are being implemented to make the uncultivable lands of Armenia cultivable.

According to the deputy minister, the number of cultivated lands in Armenia is increasing year by year.

"Our support program for spring planting also proves that we will have more than 14,000 hectares of cultivated land," she added.

Summing up the results, the deputy minister of economy said: "Abundant rainfall caused certain problems in the agricultural sector. In recent years, state support in the field of agriculture has been unprecedented in its scope; it has covered more domains and directions. State support included animal husbandry, plant breeding, veterinary medicine, and a number of other domains.

Within the framework of state support programs, more than 50 cattle sheds were established, the entire number of cattle in Armenia was numbered and accounted for, and the budget for 2024 is 155 and 4 million drams. Preventive and diagnostic measures against diseases considered shared for animals and humans were carried out and are being carried out annually. In 2024, it is planned to carry out around 5.2 million preventive and 890 thousand diagnostic measures, as a result of which a stable livestock epidemic situation is ensured in our country. The budget for 2024 is 2.4 billion drams. Within the framework of cattle breeding and sheep breeding development programs, 2,450 cattle and 1,800 small cattle were imported to the republic in 2019-24.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
