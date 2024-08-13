Wafa: Death toll in Gaza has reached 40,000

In the last 24 hours, Israeli forces have carried out two massive reprisals against families in the Gaza Strip, as a result of which, according to medical sources, at least 32 Palestinians have been killed and 88 others have been injured, reports the Palestinian Wafa news agency.

Local healthcare authorities have confirmed that the Palestinian death toll has reached 39,929 and 92,240 people have been injured since October 7 last year.

Most of the casualties are women and children.

According to the same sources, emergency services are unable to reach the many casualties of this war spread across this Palestinian enclave and those trapped under rubble or stranded on the roads, as Israeli forces continue to impede the movement of ambulances and civil defense teams.