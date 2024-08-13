Factor.am: Constitutional amendments’ process is Armenia’s internal matter, MFA says

In an interview with RFE/RL, Elchin Amirbekov, an Azerbaijani presidential envoy for special assignments, had repeated his leader's statement that a peace treaty will not be signed with Armenia if the latter does not change its constitution.
Also, Amirbekov had said that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had discussed the matter of amending the Armenia’s constitution with the representatives of the Azerbaijani government. According to him, Pashinyan had asked for time to be able to adopt the new constitution.
Factor.am sent a written request to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia regarding this statement of Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev's representative. And in response to the inquiry, the MFA stated that the process of constitutional amendments is an internal matter of Armenia.
Azerbaijan considers "problematic" the Armenian constitution’s reference to the Declaration of Independence of Armenia, which is based on the decision "on the reunification of Soviet Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh" adopted back in 1989; Baku sees "territorial claims" here.
In May, PM Pashinyan instructed to develop a new draft of Armenia's constitution and to approve it by December 30, 2026.