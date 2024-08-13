News
Sunday
August 18
No tire tracks, UAV fragments found in burning reactor of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, IAEA experts say
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) announced on Monday evening that its experts have examined the reactor and the cooling tower of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which burned down Sunday, and have so far found no debris from burning tires or drones, the BBC reports.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine has been occupied by Russia since the beginning of the war. The Russian side claims that the cooling tower caught fire as a result of a drone strike by Ukraine, while the latter has put forward a theory that tires were burnt in the tower.

"The team has not been able to draw definitive conclusions (on the cause of fire) on the basis of the findings and observations so far," the IAEA said in a statement, according to Reuters.

During Sunday's fire at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, both sides assured that there was no risk of radiation leakage. The cooling tower of the plant does not contain radioactive materials, and it is currently inactive as the entire plant is shut down.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
