IRGC: Fearing Iran's response, Azerbaijan denies presence of Israeli military in its territory

Fearing Iran's response, Azerbaijan denies the presence of Israeli military in its territory. This is noted in a statement which the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran has posted on social media platforms.
"The government of Azerbaijan has announced that there are no military forces of any foreign country on the territory of Azerbaijan.
Taking into account the information disseminated by Channel 14 of the Israeli television, it can be concluded that Baku's statement does not correspond to the truth, as the request of the Israeli army to withdraw its military from Azerbaijan indirectly acknowledges their presence in that country.
If any country defends Israel during an operation against Israel, it will be considered a country that participated in the attack on Iran," the IRGC emphasized in its statement.