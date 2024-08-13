Mikayel Minasyan, former ambassador, remains one of mostly discussed and prominent figures in Armenia today

Serving as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Armenia to the Holy See from 2013 to 2018, Minasyan quickly earned a reputation as one of the country’s most distinguished diplomats. His tenure was marked by several historic achievements that strengthened Armenia's ties with the Holy See.

In 2014, just a year after his appointment, Minasyan played a key role in facilitating the installation of the first Armenian cultural monument in the Vatican Museums. This exhibit, a 17th-century Armenian khachkar (cross-stone), still stands on the main road leading to the Sistine Chapel, seen by all visitors.

In the following year, 2015, Ambassador led the massive initiative of a Holy Mass at St. Peter’s Basilica in memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide. This Mass, conducted by Pope Francis and joined by Karekin II, Catholicos of All Armenians and Aram I, supreme leader Catholicosate of Antelias was also the occasion for the canonization of Gregory of Narek, further increasing Armenian-Vatican relations.

In 2016, Minasyan coordinated Pope Francis's historic visit to Armenia, themed "Visit to the First Christian Country." This visit, unique both in content and protocol, underscored Armenia's significance in Christian history and marked the peak of Armenian-Vatican diplomatic relations. In 2018, with Mikayel Minasyan’s leadership, a statue of Gregory of Narek was installed in the Vatican Gardens, further cementing the cultural and spiritual ties between Armenia and the Holy See.

Minasyan resigned from his ambassadorial post in 2018, due to harsh political confrontation with Nikol Pashinyan, who had risen to power following the Armenian revolution. Since then, Mikayel Minasyan has faced increasing political persecution from the Armenian authorities, also largely attributed to his family connection to Serzh Sargsyan, the former leader of Armenia who was forced to resign as a result of well orchestrated and politically manipulated mass protests led by Nikol Pashinyan.

Nearly seven years after the revolution, Mikael Minasyan remains a focal point of controversy. Yesterday authorities announced a new criminal case against him accompanied by a state-controlled media broadcast detailing the charges. The indictment now includes 76 charges, alleging crimes that have supposedly caused $350 million in damages to the state. The government has consolidated multiple ongoing investigations against Minasyan into this single case, which some view as an attempt to rephrase old allegations rather than presenting any new allegation or evidence. In October 2021, Interpol terminated its investigation into Mikael Minasyan, concluding that he was a victim of political persecution. Despite this, the Armenian Prosecutor's Office has yet to release an official statement on the allegation. Minasyan’s defense team has been unreachable for any comment at the moment.