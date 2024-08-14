News
New Zealand charity unknowingly distributes candies with potentially lethal dose of methamphetamine
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

A charity working with homeless people in Auckland, New Zealand unknowingly distributed candies filled with a potentially lethal dose of methamphetamine in its food parcels after the sweets were donated by a member of the public, AP reports.

Auckland City Mission on Wednesday said that staff had started to contact up to 400 people to track down parcels that could contain the sweets—which were solid blocks of methamphetamine enclosed in candy wrappers.

Three people were treated in hospital after consuming them, New Zealand authorities said, but were later discharged.

The amount of methamphetamine in each candy was up to 300 times the level someone would usually take and could be lethal, according to the New Zealand Drug Foundation.

Ben Birks Ang, a Foundation spokesperson, said disguising drugs as innocuous goods was a common cross-border smuggling technique and more of the candies might have been distributed throughout New Zealand.

The sweets had a high street value of NZ$ 1,000 (US$608) per candy, which suggested the donation by an unknown member of the public was accidental rather than a deliberate attack, Birks Ang said.

The authorities' “initial perceptions” were that the episode was likely an importation scheme gone awry, said Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin, but the nature and scale of the operation was unknown. Officers have recovered 16 of the candies, but do not know how many are circulating, he said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
