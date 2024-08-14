News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
August 18
USD
388.12
EUR
426.7
RUB
4.37
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
August 18
ՀայEngРус
USD
388.12
EUR
426.7
RUB
4.37
Show news feed
India launches app that warns people of incoming herds of wild elephants
India launches app that warns people of incoming herds of wild elephants
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Innovations

The state of Assam, in northeastern India, has launched a mobile app that warns people of incoming herds of wild elephants in an effort to reduce violent encounters between humans and the land giants, NBC News reports.

Developed by Aaranyak, an Assam-based conservation society, the app, named HaatiApp, tracks the movements of wild elephant herds and warns users if they get close to a collision.

The app also lets residents report elephant sightings, injuries and deaths, as well as crop and property damages, and includes a form that victims can use to seek compensation from government entities in Aaranyak.

Human-elephant conflicts in the state caused more than 200 elephant deaths and 400 human deaths from 2017 to 2022, the organization reported.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Iran-linked hackers attacked Trump and Biden campaigns, Google says
The analysis said that Google blocked “numerous” attempts to log into the personal accounts of these individuals, notified the campaigns targeted, and referred the cases to law enforcement...
 More than 40 museums in France become victims of cyberattacks demanding ransom
The incident is being investigated…
 Tumo Center to be built in Armenia’s Armavir city, around 3,800 children to attend it
Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Gnel Sanosyan said that at present there are five Tumo Centers and 34 Tumo boxes in various settlements in the country, and 25 thousand students attend them...
 Microsoft comments on the global technical glitch
“Our services are still experiencing continuous improvements while we continue to take stabilization measures,” the publication said...
Ucom’s fixed network has reached Byureghavan
Additionally, Ucom has prepared a number of benefits for Byureghavan residents...
 “VOYAGE 30” Internet roaming: 1000 MB for just AMD 1500
For only 1500 AMD, one can activate the roaming service providing 1000 MB of Internet for a period of 30 days...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos