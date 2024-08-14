News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
August 18
USD
388.12
EUR
426.7
RUB
4.37
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
August 18
ՀայEngРус
USD
388.12
EUR
426.7
RUB
4.37
Show news feed
Russia limits gasoline exports until December 31
Russia limits gasoline exports until December 31
Region:Russia
Theme: Economics

The Russian government has imposed restrictions on the export of gasoline until December 31, the government informed on Telegram.

It was noted that this decision was taken to support a stable situation in the fuel market during the period of sustained seasonal demand and planned repairs, which are carried out in oil refineries.

It was added that this restriction will not apply to supplies within the framework of international intergovernmental agreements—including with EAEU countries, fuel exported for personal use, and fuel exported for the provision of international humanitarian aid.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Liquefied gas price in Armenia up 54.3% in July
Compared to June...
 New company being created for building of Armenia’s new nuclear plant
The territorial administration and infrastructure minister presented the respective project…
 Chances of France's participation in building new power unit in Armenia is highlighted (PHOTOS)
A French delegation, led by the ambassador, visited the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant…
 Iranian gas exports to Armenia to double in the near future
He noted that in the sphere of trade it was possible to increase trade turnover with Armenia up to $711 million...
 Azerbaijan supplied 6.4 bcm of gas to Europe in first half of the year
The buyers of Azerbaijani gas in Europe are Bulgaria, Hungary, Greece, Italy, Romania, Greece, Italy and Serbia...
 Bulgaria files a lawsuit against Gazprom for more than 400 mln euros due to gas supply suspension
The filed lawsuit concerns compensation for damages of more than 400 million euros incurred as a result of the unilateral termination of natural gas supplies more than two years ago, at the end of April 2022...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos