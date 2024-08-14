Russia limits gasoline exports until December 31

The Russian government has imposed restrictions on the export of gasoline until December 31, the government informed on Telegram.

It was noted that this decision was taken to support a stable situation in the fuel market during the period of sustained seasonal demand and planned repairs, which are carried out in oil refineries.

It was added that this restriction will not apply to supplies within the framework of international intergovernmental agreements—including with EAEU countries, fuel exported for personal use, and fuel exported for the provision of international humanitarian aid.