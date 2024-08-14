Thailand Constitutional Court removes PM from office

Thailand's Constitutional Court on Wednesday dismissed Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin for "grossly" violating ethics by appointing a minister who had served jail time, raising the specter of political upheaval and a shakeup in the governing alliance, Reuters reports.
Real estate tycoon Srettha becomes the fourth Thai premier in 16 years to be removed in verdicts by the same court after its judges ruled 5-4 in favor of dismissing him for failing to perform his duty with integrity.
Srettha's exit after less than a year in power means parliament must convene to choose a new premier, with the prospect of more uncertainty in a country dogged for two decades by coups and court rulings that have brought down multiple governments and political parties.
The same court last week dissolved the anti-establishment Move Forward Party after ruling its campaign to reform a law against insulting the crown risked undermining the constitutional monarchy.