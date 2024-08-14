News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
August 18
USD
388.12
EUR
426.7
RUB
4.37
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
August 18
ՀայEngРус
USD
388.12
EUR
426.7
RUB
4.37
Show news feed
US announces aim to 'turn the temperature down' in Middle East
US announces aim to 'turn the temperature down' in Middle East
Region:World News, Middle East
Theme: Politics

The US is aiming "to turn the temperature down" in the Middle East, the country's ambassador to the UN has said, as fears of an Iranian retaliatory attack on Israel loom, the BBC reports.

On Tuesday, Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the UN Security Council in New York that the US wanted to "deter and defend against any future attack and avoid regional conflict."

She called for a ceasefire deal to be finalized.

"A broader regional conflict is not inevitable," she said.

"The United States’ overall goal remains to turn the temperature down in the region, deter and defend against any future attacks, and avoid regional conflict," she added.

"That starts with finalizing a deal for an immediate ceasefire with hostage release in Gaza. We need to get this over the finish line."

But Palestinian ambassador to the UN, Riyad Mansour, accused the Security Council of not doing enough to stop Israel's military operation in Gaza.

"Wake up. Stop finding excuses. Stop imagining that you can reason with the Israeli government so it stops killing civilians by the thousands, imposing famine, torturing prisoners, colonizing and annexing our land, all while you appeal to them, call on them, demand them to stop," Mansour said.

In turn, Israeli ambassador Gilad Erdan said the Israeli military took every possible measure to minimize collateral damage and accused Hamas of using civilians as human shields.

Also, he criticized the UN Security Council for not condemning the actions of Iran.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Israeli hostages’ families hold rally in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem
With hostage-ceasefire talks resuming in Doha Thursday...
 Iran to not attend Gaza ceasefire talks
Indirect negotiations between Hamas and Israel are scheduled for Thursday…
 Biden's senior adviser holds talks with Lebanon parliament speaker
Hochstein told reporters that he and Berri discussed "the framework agreement that's on the table for a Gaza ceasefire"...
 Wafa: Death toll in Gaza has reached 40,000
At least 32 Palestinians were killed and 88 others were injured after Israeli forces have carried out two massive reprisals in the last 24 hours...
 Turkey confident that there will not be large-scale war in Middle East, US ambassador says
Jeff Flake is concluding his diplomatic mission in Turkey…
 Hamas representative in Tehran: Iran response to Haniyeh assassination will be definite and decisive
According to Khaled Qaddoumi, Iran will respond to the assassination at “a substantial level”...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos