Ford no longer going to give up electric cars

Ford Motor has announced that it will offer electric vehicles (EVs) only, reports Drom.ru. In today's reality, this means that its entire European range will pass to Volkswagen's MEB platform.
In 2024, this plan for EVs was supported. Marin Gjaja, Chief Operating Officer for Ford Model e, the company's EV business unit, told the UK magazine Autocar about this. Gjaja said the production of Ford EVs in Valencia, Spain, has been shut down.
Regarding the change of Ford's strategy in Europe, Gjaja noted that the company will continue to offer various cars: electric, hybrid, and fuel, as such is the demand of customers.
Ford Europe's latest innovation is the Volkswagen-based Ford Capri cross-hatchback that was introduced in early of July.