Newspaper: Pro-Western forces to start signature campaign to put Armenia’s EU membership issue to referendum

Hraparak daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes as follows, in part: The Platform of Democratic Forces, formed from the pro-Western forces of Armenia, will start its initiative of signature campaign in mid-August, with the request to put the EU membership issue to a referendum.
The platform (…) announced a few weeks ago about the initiative to hold a nationwide signature campaign regarding the referendum related to Armenia's membership in the EU.
And the Yevrakve [(Eurovote)] Facebook group was created last week, which already has more than 200,000 followers.
Earlier, the platform had petitioned to the NA [(National Assembly)], with a proposal to hold a referendum [on Armenia's membership in the EU], but [PM] Nikol Pashinyan turned down his satellite pro-Western political forces and announced during the Armenian Forum for Democracy held on July 1 that Armenia will not hold a referendum on EU membership, since he, as the head of the country, already knows the RA people's opinion.
Apparently, Yevrakve will suffer the fate of [the] Hayakve [initiative], which organized a signature campaign on Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)], petitioned to the parliament, but the [ruling majority] CC [(Civil Contract) faction] foiled it.”