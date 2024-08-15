2 Germany airports temporarily suspend flights due to climate activists

Two German airports have temporarily suspended flights on Thursday morning after climate activists breached the airfields as part of a larger protest targeting four airports nationwide, Reuters reports.
The Last Generation campaign group said in a statement that eight activists had stopped or reduced traffic at the Berlin, Cologne-Bonn, Nuremberg and Stuttgart airports and published pictures of activists with their hands glued to the tarmac.
The group has listed several countries across Europe and North America where similar disruptions are planned as part of a protest campaign calling for the German government to pursue a global agreement to exit oil, gas and coal by 2030.
The Nuremberg airport suspended flights for a little over an hour due to the activists, leading to six delayed flights, one cancelation and one rerouted flight, it said on Facebook.
Traffic at the Cologne-Bonn airport was running since 0525 GMT after being halted early Thursday, with some delays still expected, according to the airport on social media platform X.
Police were on site at the Berlin-Brandenburg airport, the largest one affected, and were able to remove the two protesters who had entered the airfield by cutting through a fence, said a police spokesperson, adding flight operations were unaffected.
German politicians have demanded better protection for the country's airports after climate activists were able to breach fences and disrupt air traffic, including at the country's busiest airport, Frankfurt, for two days in a row last month.