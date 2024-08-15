Georgia-Azerbaijan joint company to manage section of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway

Azerbaijan and Georgia have created a joint company, BTKI Railways, for the joint management of the Marabda-Kartsakhi section of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, NewsGeorgia reports.

The founders of BTKI Railways are Azerbaijan Railways and Georgia’s Marabda-Kartsakhi subsidiaries.

According to the Azerbaijani side, the new company will be responsible for the operation and infrastructure of the Marabda-Kartsakhi section of the aforementioned railway, as well as for the efficient carrying out of cargo transportation.

"The joint efforts of Azerbaijan and Georgia will be aimed at strengthening regional transport links, especially the potential of the Middle Corridor," Azerbaijan Railways announced.

Modernization of the Georgian section was completed in May. The annual throughput has increased from 1 million tons to 5 million tons

The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway is the logistics part of the aforesaid corridor, which links Europe and Asia. The project has enabled the railways of Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey to join in one single transport corridor.

This railway branch has been working in test mode since 2017. Its total length is about 830 kilometers.