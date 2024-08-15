Armenia to have Father's Day, it will be celebrated on June 17

At Thursday’s Cabinet session, the government of Armenia decided to mark June 17 as Father's Day in the country.
In the explanation of this decision, it is noted that the constitution of Armenia enshrines the responsibility of the state regarding the importance of the role of protecting the family. The law on holidays and memorial days of Armenia defines the Motherhood and Beauty Day, which is celebrated in the country on April 7, but the current regulations do not define Father's Day in Armenia.
"In a number of countries around the world, Father's Day is celebrated with the aim of honoring and expressing gratitude to fathers, giving credit for their sacrifices, contributions, and investments for the future and well-being of their children and families," the decision also said.
The respective amendments to the aforesaid law shall enter into force on the tenth day following the day of official publicizing.