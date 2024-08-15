News
About 1 million Puerto Rico homes left without power after Hurricane Ernesto
About 1 million Puerto Rico homes left without power after Hurricane Ernesto
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

The National Hurricane Center posted a hurricane warning for Bermuda early Thursday with Hurricane Ernesto's eye expected to pass near or over the island on Saturday, reports CBS News.

The storm is headed that way after dumping torrential downpours on Puerto Rico Wednesday, leaving two-thirds of homes and businesses without power in the US territory.

Puerto Rico's electricity provider, LUMA Energy, said about 975,000 customers were without power as of 5:25am Thursday.

And according to utility tracker PowerOutage.us, just under 28,800 customers in the US Virgin Islands were without electricity early Thursday, down from a peak of about 46,000 on Wednesday.
