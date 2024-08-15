News
Sunday
August 18
Hundreds of thousands of women in India march overnight after brutal murder of young female doctor
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

Holding candles, hundreds of thousands of women marched through the night in cities across India, to protest the brutal rape and murder of a young female doctor in a hospital that has fueled anger over a lack of safety for women despite tough new laws, reports Reuters.

A 31-year old trainee doctor was raped and murdered inside the medical college in Kolkata where she worked on Friday, triggering nationwide protests among doctors. 

Police said she had been raped and murdered and a police volunteer was subsequently arrested in connection with the crime.

Many government hospitals in cities across India suspended all services except emergency departments earlier this week, as junior doctors sat outside in protest, demanding justice.

In turn, The Times of India reports that the Federation of Resident Doctors Association has decided to go on strike due to the brutal murder of its colleague.
