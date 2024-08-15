More than 720 people evacuated in Russia’s Kursk Region in one day

Over the past 24 hours, more than 720 people have been evacuated from the Kursk Region of Russia to safe areas, reports the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia.

A total of 177 temporary accommodation centers have been set up in 14 regions of Russia. There are about 9,500 people in them, including more than 2,500 children.

More than 470 temporary accommodation centers, with a capacity of more than 36,000 people, are ready.

In addition, more than 360 tons of humanitarian goods were delivered to Kursk Region by nine convoys in the last 24 hours. More than 1,300 tons of humanitarian aid has arrived so far in this region.