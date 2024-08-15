Ukraine opens military commandant's office in territory it controls in Russia’s Kursk Region

A Ukrainian military commandant's office has been set up in the territory controlled by the Ukrainian defense forces in the Kursk Region of Russia. This was announced by Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during a videoconference for the participants of the meeting of the Staff of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with the participation of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Search and destruction of the adversary has been completed in the territory of the Kursk Region: in Sudzha and three other settlements. A military commandant's office has been set up to maintain law and order and to ensure the priority needs of the population in the controlled areas," Syrskyi emphasized.