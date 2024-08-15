News
New IDBank Branch in the City of Hrazdan
New IDBank Branch in the City of Hrazdan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics


IDBank is pleased to announce the opening of a new branch, this time in the city of Hrazdan. The Bank has once again opened its doors to clients in this vibrant location.

IDBank continues to focus not only on the development of its online platforms but also on the modernization of its branches to ensure the highest quality of customer service.

"We always strive to provide our clients with high-quality and convenient services. Considering numerous requests from our clients, we decided to expand our branch network further and open a new branch in the very center of Hrazdan. We look forward to welcoming our clients at the new location," said Mher Abrahamyan, Chairman of the Management Board of IDBank.

"The staff of our new branch is ready to serve clients by providing all necessary services and facilitating cashless transactions. For cash operations, the branch is equipped with a terminal and an ATM, which allow clients to quickly and conveniently complete all necessary transactions with just a few clicks," added Artur Kocharyan, the head of Sales division of IDBank.

The "Hrazdan" branch is located at 44/1, August 23 Street. Currently, IDBank operates 15 branches in Yerevan, Echmiadzin, Vanadzor, Gyumri, Abovyan, and Hrazdan. The official opening of the 15th branch will take place soon.

IDBank reminds clients that all banking operations can also be conducted online through the IDBanking.am platform or the Idram&IDBank app, which has the largest network of contactless QR payment points in Armenia, with over 22,000 points of sale, 10,000 of which support payment via the Rocket Line 0% digital installment plan.

THE BANK IS REGULATED BY THE CBA

_DSC3687.JPG (202 KB)
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
