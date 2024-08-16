Education ministry on controversial wording in Armenian History textbook: ‘Annexation’ term will be changed

The section presenting the joining of Eastern Armenia to the Russian Empire in 1828 as "annexation" will be changed in the near future in the newly approved Armenian History textbook for Grade 8, the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
And Tamara Sargsyan, the head of the public education department of the ministry, commented on this wording and noted that this is not a mistake.
"This was not so much a mistake. Maybe they hadn’t considered the matter from that point of view. We have a very important regulation: after guaranteeing the textbook, it is placed in the ministry's resource database, or on the website of the TCF [i.e. the Textbook Circular Fund], two weeks are given so that the teachers, parents, and the public who use the textbook can familiarize themselves with the textbooks. This gives us an opportunity to have an extra ‘eye’ and, if there are some mistakes, to revise before going to print," said Sargsyan.
As reported earlier, the Russian foreign ministry issued a statement expressing its dissatisfaction with the wording Eastern Armenia’s “annexation” to the Russian Empire in 1828 in the Armenian History textbook for Armenia’s Grade 8 students.