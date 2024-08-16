Business Insider: Trump makes $300k from Bible sales

Former US President Donald Trump's financial disclosure, released on Thursday, shows he made a good deal of cash from endorsing a Bible, reports Business Insider. The financial disclosure states that Trump earned $300,000 in royalty payments for "The Greenwood Bible."
"The Greenwood Bible" is officially titled "God Bless the USA Bible." Its name comes from the GOP-favorite and American country singer Lee Greenwood song.
Greenwood, too, has endorsed the Bible.
The Bible retails for $59.99 online, excluding shipping and other fees. But the "signature edition" copies with Trump's signature sell for a hefty markup of $1,000.
The "God Bless the USA Bible" has a few non-religious additions. That includes a text of the chorus of the "God Bless The USA" song, the United States Constitution, the Declaration of Independence, the Bill of Rights, and the Pledge of Allegiance.
However, the website states that the Bible is "not political" and "not owned, managed or controlled by Donald J. Trump." Trump promoted the Bible in March via a post on Truth Social.