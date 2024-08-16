Yeremyan Products expands assortment with four new products

"Yeremyan Products" delicious, high-quality dairy products in line with European standards have been supplemented with four new products: Stracciatella cheese, granulated cottage cheese, 0.5% fat cottage cheese, and 15% fat sour cream.

The renowned Italian Stracciatella cheese, developed in collaboration with an Italian consultant, is now available in Armenia. This new recipe and preparation technology ensure that Armenian consumers can enjoy original Italian Stracciatella, produced locally.

Sour cream with 15% fat, available in 200g and 450g containers, is a much-anticipated product that meets consumer demand.

The introduction of granulated cottage cheese, named "Katnahatik," offers a low-calorie, high-nutrition option rich in proteins and essential vitamins. Yeremyan Products has made "Katnahatik" more accessible and practical for the Armenian market.

Among the new offerings are also 0.5% fat cottage cheese for healthy lifestyle and sports lovers, as well as a larger 800g drinkable yogurt designed for the whole family.

The "Yeremyan Products" state-of-the-art milk processing plant , the opening ceremony of which took place months ago, provides an opportunity to further expand the assortment, to present to consumers a wide variety of milk and dairy products that meet the highest European standards.

Ruben Siradeghyan, the director of "Yeremyan Products" factory, has said: "Before launching each new product, we take into account the demands of our consumers and the market. Both the production of high-quality dairy products and maintaining the established quality standards and milestones are paramount for us. To this end, our new factory is equipped with laboratories, as well as an R&D center, which enables us to carry out tests, constantly improve and present a new assortment."

The closed cycle provides an opportunity to control the high quality of products, manage risks and refrain from the direct influence of the human factor, which is beneficial for consumers’s health and the formation of a healthy society. Dairy products of "Yeremyan Products" are also produced in a completely closed cycle. Thus, the milk reaches the factory using special machines, where it first undergoes laboratory tests and then distributed to the appropriate workshops for the production of various dairy products.

Laboratory tests are conducted not only at the beginning but also before and after packaging the product, and before transporting it to outlets. Thus the company controls product quality at all stages of production.

According to "Yeremyan Products," the introduction of new products will not be limited to this. The company will soon launch a new variety.