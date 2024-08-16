There is tension on Ukraine border, Belarus defense minister says

The probability of armed provocations on the part of Ukraine is high. Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin made the statement during the government conference hosted by Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko on Friday to discuss military security, BelTA reports.
"The situation in the southern theater of operations remains tense. Units of the army and the border service of Ukraine continue improving the border security system and elements of the multi-layered defense. We register active efforts of special operations forces and Ukraine’s Security Service in all sections along the state border of the Republic of Belarus," said the Belarusian defense minister.